Dollarama earns $273.8M Q1 profit, up from $215.8M a year ago, sales up 8.2 per cent

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $273.8 million, up from $215.8 million a year earlier, as its sales rose 8.2 per cent. The retailer says its profit amounted to 98 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended May 4, up from 77 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Excluding an unrealized gain from a derivative on equity-accounted investment, Dollarama says it would have earned 95 cents per diluted share in its most recent quarter.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.52 billion, up from $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as comparable store sales for the quarter increased by 4.9 per cent, including a 3.7 per cent increase in the number of transactions and a 1.2 per cent increase in average transaction size.

Dollarama says the growth was primarily driven by strong demand for consumables, while also benefiting from its seasonal offerings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.