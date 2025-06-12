MEG Energy ramping up operations at Christina Lake after nearby wildfires

CALGARY — MEG Energy Corp. says it’s ramping up operations at its Christina Lake oilsands project after recent wildfires south of the operations. The company says all personnel have returned to site and its connection to Alberta’s electric grid has been restored.

MEG also says it has commenced restarting Phase 2B operations after successful completion of a turnaround.

Last month, the company withdrew non-essential personnel from the Christina Lake project due to the fires.

The wildfire caused an outage to third-party power line infrastructure connecting the project to Alberta’s electric grid, prompting the company to disconnect from the grid.

The power outage delayed startup of the Phase 2B operations, which represent about 70,000 barrels per day of production.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.