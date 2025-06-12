S&P/TSX composite edges up in late-morning trading

The TMX Market Centre at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.3%, with six of 11 sectors higher, led by energy stocks.

TORONTO — Strength in telecom stocks helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.94 points at 26,535.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.58 points at 42,804.19. The S&P 500 index was up 8.22 points at 6,030.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 39.44 points at 19,655.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 73.18 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 51 cents US at US$67.64 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.56 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$59.70 at US$3,403.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents US at US$4.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.