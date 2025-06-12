Transat A.T. reports $22.9M Q2 loss, revenue up from year ago

People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — Transat A.T. Inc. reported a net loss of $22.9 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $54.4 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue rose 5.9 per cent. The parent company of Air Transat says the loss amounted to 58 cents per share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of $1.40 per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it earned 12 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for what was the company’s second quarter totalled $1.03 billion, up from $973.2 million a year ago.

Last week, Transat announced a deal to reduce its total debt with a federal Crown corporation by more than half to $334 million.

Most of that reduction is due to about $380 million of debt forgiven under the agreement in principle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.