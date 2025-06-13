Costco reveals new perk for ‘executive’ members

A Costco warehouse is shown in Lone Tree, Colo., on May 21, 2025. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo)

Costco shoppers who may be struggling with the high cost of groceries are getting a bit of relief in the form of a monthly credit.

Costco and Instacart are giving “executive” members a new perk for same-day deliveries starting June 30.

If you have an executive membership card with Costco in Canada and the United States, you will automatically get a $10 monthly credit toward sameday.costco.ca, or Costco via Instacart for an order of $150 or more, Instacart announced in a press release this week.

Instacart offers delivery services of the products purchased from the members-only warehouse retailer. Costco teamed up with Instacart for same-day delivery in 2017.

A personal executive membership, advertised as having the “best value” and “exclusive benefits,” costs $130, not including sales tax. The deal includes an annual two per cent reward for up to $1,250 on eligible purchases, Costco services discounts and two membership cards.

While Canada’s overall inflation rate is at 1.7 per cent, down a full percentage point from the same time last year, it’s not the same story for groceries. In fact, food bought from stores increased 3.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis, according to Statistics Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press