Retailer Roots reports $7.9M Q1 loss, sales up 6.7 per cent from year ago

TORONTO — Roots Corp. reported a first-quarter loss of $7.9 million compared with a loss of $8.9 million a year earlier as its sales rose 6.7 per cent.

The retailer says the loss amounted to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended May 3 compared with a loss of 22 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Sales totalled $40.0 million, up from $37.5 million.

The increase came as direct-to-consumer sales, which include corporate retail store and e-commerce sales, totalled $34.6 million, up from $31.4 million a year earlier.

Roots says direct-to-consumer comparable sales growth was 14.1 per cent.

Partners and other sales, which include wholesale Roots branded products, licensing to select partners and certain custom products, amounted to $5.4 million, down from $6.1 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.