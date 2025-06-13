Tesla upgrades its Model S and X cars in U.S., raises prices by $5,000

Tesla said on Thursday it upgraded its Model S and Model X cars in the U.S. and raised their prices by $5,000, according to the electric vehicle maker’s post on X and its website.

Prices were hiked for all configurations of the two models by $5,000, Tesla’s website showed.

The all-wheel drive version of Model X costs $89,990, while its plaid variant is priced at $104,990. The model S all-wheel drive now costs $84,990 and its plaid variant is $99,990.

Model S & X are now even better – launching today in the US 🇺🇸



Highlights:



– Frost Blue paint color



– Up to 410 miles of range (Model S Long Range – our longest range Tesla yet)



– Even quieter inside: less wind + road noise & more effective Active Noise Cancellation



– New… pic.twitter.com/i4PcEklOWj — Tesla (@Tesla) June 13, 2025

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru)