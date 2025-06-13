ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. equity fund outflows ease on cooling inflation pressure, trade deal optimism

By Reuters

Trader Ryan Falvey works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew/AP)

U.S. equity funds witnessed the smallest weekly net disposal in four weeks in the week through June 11 as a smaller than expected rise in consumer prices in May, and a U.S. trade deal with China, eased investor worries.

According to LSEG Lipper data, investors liquidated just $212 million worth of U.S. equity funds during the week, the smallest weekly net outflow since approximately $13.65 billion worth of net purchases a month ago.

U.S. sectoral funds, however, still witnessed net inflows worth a sharp $1.53 billion, the biggest amount for a week in four. Communication services, financial and industrial sectors with $529 million, $399 million and $388 million in net inflows, lead the gains.

The equity large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap fund segments, meanwhile, faced a net $2.65 billion, $1.35 billion and $100 million worth of sales.

Investors added money into U.S. bond funds for an eight consecutive week, with their $4.08 billion worth of weekly net purchase.

They racked up U.S. short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds, short-to-intermediate government & treasury funds, and municipal debt funds worth a notable $2.37 billion, $1.02 billion and $523 million, respectively.

At the same time, money market funds had a net $15.18 billion worth of weekly outflow, partly reversing a significant $66.24 billion weekly inflow, gained in the previous week.