S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 145.97 points at 26,650.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 421.72 points at 42,619.51. The S&P 500 index was up 69.61 points at 6,046.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 316.67 points at 19,723.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.73 cents US compared with 73.54 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$2.50 at US$68.79 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 11 cents US at US$3.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$31.20 at US$3,421.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny US at US$4.82 a pound.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025.