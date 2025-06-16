U.S. stocks rise and oil prices slip as some calm returns to markets

Traders Michael Capolino, left, Fred Demarco, center, and Edward McCarthy work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Some calm is returning to Wall Street.

U.S. stocks are rising in early trading Monday, while oil prices are giving back some of their initial spurts following Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets at the end of last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 240 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1%.

Israel and Iran are continuing to attack each other, but hopes that the fighting could remain contained helped send the price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude down about 1.5%.

Jiang Junzhe, The Associated Press