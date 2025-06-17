Clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

A Garage clothing retail store is shown in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

MONTREAL — Groupe Dynamite Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $27.3 million, up from $23.9 million a year ago as its revenue rose 20 per cent. The clothing retailer, which operates under the Garage and Dynamite banners, says the profit amounted to 24 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 3.

The result was up from 22 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Groupe Dynamite says it earned 25 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 23 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $226.7 million, up from $188.9 million, while comparable store sales rose 13.0 per cent.

In its outlook, Groupe Dynamite says it now expects comparable store sales growth for its full year between 7.5 per cent and 9.0 per cent, up from earlier guidance for between 5.0 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.