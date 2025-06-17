S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday, June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading despite strength in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.45 point at 26,522.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.17 points at 42,444.92. The S&P 500 index was down 19.90 points at 6,013.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 68.46 points at 19,632.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.60 cents US compared with 73.76 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$2.02 at US$72.27 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.88 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$12 at US$3,405.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.79 a pound.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2025.