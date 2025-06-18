Lululemon Athletica cutting 150 corporate jobs as part of organizational changes

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver-based apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc. is cutting about 150 corporate jobs as part of changes to its organizational structure. The retailer said Wednesday the affected employees are part of its store support centres.

The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has kicked off a global tariff war that has rippled through supply chains and dented bottom lines. Trump’s tariffs have taken particular aim at China — a key market for Lululemon — and several Middle Eastern and Asian countries that are meccas for clothing manufacturers.

In its financial results earlier this month, the company said it planned strategic price increases as it deals with U.S. tariffs — passing along some of the costs to its customers.

The price increases on products are expected to be modest and only apply to a few Lululemon products but reflect the lengths the business is having to go to shield itself from Trump’s trade war and the pressure it’s putting consumer spending, the company’s chief financial officer Meghan Frank told analysts on a June 5 call.

The retailer lowered its profit expectations for the full year, estimating a more pronounced impact from expected tariffs.

The company said diluted earnings per share are now expected to be between US$14.58 and US$14.78 for the year, down from earlier guidance for a range of US$14.95 to US$15.15.

Lululemon shares have plunged almost 29 per cent since the company reported its first-quarter earnings.

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said at the time that while Lululemon is better positioned than most, the business is already seeing lower store traffic, particularly in the U.S.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.