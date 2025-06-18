S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.17 points at 26,599.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 177.18 points at 42,392.98. The S&P 500 index was up 25.39 points at 6,008.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.12 points at 19,625.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.06 cents US compared with 73.51 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$1.26 at US$72.01 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 12 cents US at US$3.97 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$1.40 at US$3,405.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up three cents US at US$4.84 a pound.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.