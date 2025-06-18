Teck receives provincial certificate to extend B.C. Interior copper mine

Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine is pictured in British Columbia's interior, Sunday, March 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver-based mining company Teck Resources says it has received an environmental assessment certificate from the B.C. government to extend the life of the Highland Valley Copper Mine.

Teck says in a release that the positive decision supports the extension for Canada’s largest copper mine.

The mine is located about 50 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, B.C.

Teck president Jonathan Price says in a statement that site preparation work is expected to start shortly along with work to secure additional required permits, with a final construction decision by Teck’s board of directors expected later this year.

Price says the decision will not only support the extension, but will strengthening the North America critical minerals supply chain and contribute to jobs and economic activity.

The company says the project is expected to create roughly 2,900 jobs during construction and support 1,500 jobs once in operation.

This report by Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press, was first published June 17, 2025.