Competition Bureau recommends scaling back foreign ownership restrictions for airlines

Canada should roll back restrictions on foreign ownership for domestic airlines, a new report from the Competition Bureau recommends.

Released Thursday, the report on the air travel industry advocates for a “leverage (of) international capital and experience to strengthen domestic competition,” including through raised ownership caps for investors outside Canada.

The bureau recommends raising the cap for single-investor foreign ownership to 49 per cent for airlines in general, up from 25 per cent, and to 100 per cent for “domestic-only Canadian airlines,” a move that would involve creating a “new class of airline” that it says has proven successful in Australia’s air travel industry.

“With the right policy changes, governments can create the conditions for new airlines to grow and compete – and give Canadians access to more affordable, reliable options for flights,” competition commissioner Matthew Boswell said in a release.

The case for competition

A competitive market for air travel would deliver “major benefits” for Canadians, the bureau says, from lower prices to better customer experience.

“When just one new competitor flies on a route between two cities, airfares go down by nine per cent on average,” the report reads.

As it stands, a majority of domestic passenger travel through Canada’s major airports, between 56 and 78 per cent, flows through just two airlines: Air Canada and WestJet. Over time, those two have polarized their market share to the east and west sides of the country, respectively, meaning that even competition between the two has declined, the report says

Part of the problem is a restrictive environment for international competitors, the bureau says, both in terms of limits on non-Canadian airlines running domestic flights, and on foreign business investment, which it says could be a critical boon to smaller, new competitors.

“Reconsidering these restrictions would unlock new capital sources for Canadian airlines. This in turn will stimulate greater competition and innovation in the domestic market,” the report reads.

In a statement released Thursday, the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project (CAMP) wrote that it welcomed the report’s assessment.

“CAMP endorses the bureau’s clear acknowledgement that Canada’s airline market is not delivering for Canadians,” the think tank’s executive director, Keldon Bester, said in a release.

“The cozy duopoly that divides the country rather than competes for it needs immediate and meaningful government action.”

Failure to launch

The bureau notes that some signs of growing competition have emerged. Smaller airlines Porter and Flair are each approaching 10 per cent of total domestic passenger share, though the report says those gains “remain fragile,” and have come with considerable struggle in the marketplace.

“New airlines face daunting challenges both entering the market and growing into competitors that last long term,” the report reads. “Some barriers for these entrants just naturally occur. But others could be addressed through policy changes.”

On the industry level, the bureau recommends policy aimed at lowering costs from “user fees,” or portions of ticket revenue of up to 30 per cent that pay for infrastructure like security, navigation and airport terminals.

By reducing that cost burden, discount airlines could attract a customer base with lower rates, but the report also notes that an alternative funding model like increased government subsidies would only shift the burden elsewhere.

Aside from financial concerns, logistical resources like takeoff slots, gate access and check-in counters may be unfairly allocated to existing airlines, creating another barrier for entry to the market.

“Levelling the playing field to provide equitable access would help new entrants take off,” the bureau writes.

Opportunities also exist in smaller secondary airports, which the report says could be a better foothold for new market entrants if allowed to service international flights, instead of the current system that limits them to one major airport per region.

This is a developing story. More details to come.