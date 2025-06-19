Descartes Systems Group acquires PackageRoute for about US$2 million

The logo of Descartes Systems Group is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Descartes Systems Group *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — Logistics software company Descartes Systems Group says it has acquired PackageRoute for about US$2 million. PackageRoute has a mobile and web-based platform that offers real-time visibility for package deliveries, route optimization and fleet management.

The company is based in Sammamish, Wash.

James Wee, general manager of routing, mobile and telematics at Descartes, says the U.S. firm works with subcontracted delivery service companies.

PackageRoute’s software integrates pickup and delivery data, helping contractors and drivers to operate more efficiently.

Ontario-based Descartes specializes in software for supply chain and logistics management applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.