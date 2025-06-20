ADVERTISEMENT

Insurer Aflac discloses cybersecurity incident

By Reuters

Insurer Aflac said on Friday it identified suspicious activity on its network in the United States on June 12.

The company said it has reached out to third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and has commenced a review of potentially impacted files.

These files contain personal information of its customers, including social security numbers and health-related details, it added.

Shares of Aflac fell 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

