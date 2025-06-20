Insurer Aflac discloses cybersecurity incident

Insurer Aflac said on Friday it identified suspicious activity on its network in the United States on June 12.

The company said it has reached out to third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and has commenced a review of potentially impacted files.

These files contain personal information of its customers, including social security numbers and health-related details, it added.

Shares of Aflac fell 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)