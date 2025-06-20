ADVERTISEMENT

Major brokerages retain rate cut expectations after U.S. Fed keeps rates steady

By Reuters

Most Wall Street brokerages reaffirmed their rate cut forecasts after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged this week.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady as expected and maintained its projection for two cuts this year, though a growing minority sees no cuts at all, and slightly dialed back its outlook to just one 25-basis-point cut in both 2026 and 2027.

Macquarie now expects a 25 bps rate cut in 2025, a shift from its earlier forecast of no cuts previously, while UBS Global Research forecasts a total of 100 bp cuts by year-end.

Traders are pricing in 48 bps of rate cuts by year-end, according to data compiled by LSEG. They are penciling in a 59 per cent chance of a 25-bps cut in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Here are the forecasts from major brokerages after Fed’s meeting:

Brokerage Total cuts in 2025No. of cuts in 2025Fed Funds Rate (end of 2025)
Citigroup 75 bps3 (starting in September)3.50-3.75%
Wells Fargo
75 bpsStarting in September3.50-3.75%
J.P.Morgan
25 bps1 (in December)4.00-4.25%
Goldman Sachs
25 bps1 (in December)4.00-4.25%
Barclays
25 bps1 (in December)4.00-4.25%
ING
50 bps2 (H2 2025)3.75-4.00%
Nomura
25 bps1 (in December)4.00-4.25%
Morgan Stanley
No rate cut 04.25-4.50%
Deutsche Bank
25 bps1 (in December)4.00-4.25%
BofA Global Research
No rate cut04.25-4.50%
Macquarie
25 bps1 (in December)4.00-4.25%
UBS Global Research100 bpsStarting in September3.25-3.50%

