S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Strength in the industrial and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.20 points at 26,555.20.

In the U.S. where markets were closed on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 101.85 points at 42,273.51. The S&P 500 index was down 6.52 points at 5,974.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 91.60 points at 19,454.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.83 cents US compared with 72.87 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was down a penny US at US$73.49 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents US at US$3.96 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$22.60 at US$3,385.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents US at US$4.82 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.