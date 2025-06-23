First Quantum reports fatality from accident at Zambia mine, suspends some operations

FILE PHOTO - First Quantum Minerals Chairman, CEO and Director Philip Pascall looks on during their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 9, 2012.

First Quantum Minerals said on Monday it had temporarily suspended operations in the area of an accident at the Trident project in Zambia which resulted in the death of an employee. The Canadian miner said the accident involved a dump truck at a pit in the Sentinel copper mine.

Operations in the accident area will resume once it is safe to do so, the company said in a statement adding that local authorities had been notified about the incident.

First Quantum said it had also launched an internal investigation into the accident.

This is the fifth reported death since 2023 at First Quantum’s mining operations in Zambia, and the third at the Sentinel pit.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)