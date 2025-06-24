EQB Inc. says chief executive Andrew Moor died unexpectedly, interim leader named

TORONTO — Andrew Moor, the chief executive of Canada’s seventh-largest bank, died unexpectedly over the weekend, said EQB Inc. Tuesday as it named an interim leader. “Andrew’s death is a tragic loss to all of us at EQB and to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Vincenza Sera, chair of the board, in a statement.

“Andrew was a visionary leader and a fierce advocate for change and innovation in banking that benefits all Canadians.”

EQB said that at the time of his death at age 65 that Moor was the longest-serving bank CEO in Canada, having taken on the role in 2007.

Current chief risk officer Marlene Lenarduzzi will step into the role on an interim basis, the bank said.

The bank has already spent the last two years making succession preparations ahead of Moor’s planned retirement and so is already well-advanced in the process of choosing a long-term successor, said Sera.

The company says its thoughts and sympathies were with the entire Moor family and called him a wonderful role model, a dedicated husband and father and a keen supporter of important community and charitable causes.

It says Moor took on the helm of the bank when it had 104 employees and $4.4 billion in assets as a limited regional trust company, and grew it into the bank behind EQ Bank and Equitable Bank with $134 billion in combined assets under management and administration and nearly 2,000 employees coast to coast.

Financier Alex Haditaghi said on LinkedIn that he was shocked and heartbroken by the loss of the man he knew for over 18 years.

“Andrew wasn’t just a brilliant mind in Canadian banking — he was one of the most forward-thinking, principled, and innovative executives and leaders our industry has ever seen,” said Haditaghi.

“This is a massive loss — for his family, for Equitable, and for all of us who were fortunate enough to work alongside him, compete with him, or learn from him.”

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2025.