Bumble to lay off 30% of global workforce

The dating app Bumble is shown on a smart phone on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Dating application Bumble said on Wednesday it will lay off about 240 roles or 30 per cent of its global staff. Shares of the company rose 12 per cent in premarket trading following the announcement.

Bumble said it will incur non-recurring charges of about US$13 million to US$18 million for employee severance, benefits and related charges, primarily in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The company expects to save about US$40 million of annual cost savings, which it plans to reinvest in initiatives such as product and technology development.

The company also raised its second-quarter revenue forecast to a range of US$244 million to US$249 million, up from the prior view of US$235 million to US$243 million.

---

Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shreya Biswas