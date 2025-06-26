S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Strength in base metals stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index, while U.S. markets also climbed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.16 points at 26,629.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 272.07 points at 43,254.50. The S&P 500 index was up 31.35 points at 6,123.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 91.96 points at 20,065.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.32 cents US compared with 72.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.30 at US$66.22 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$7.20 at US$3,335.90 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.