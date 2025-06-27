BMO employees to start working four days in office similar to Scotiabank and RBC

People make their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday Aug. 14, 20243. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

TORONTO — BMO says it is moving towards four days in the office starting in the fall, joining some of its Bay Street peers.

Spokesman John Fenton says that by mid-September, BMO will expect employees in the office four days per week, where existing real estate capacity permits.

He says BMO has over the past decade invested in workplaces designed to maximize team performance by promoting collaboration, problem solving, mentorship, innovation, and career development.

Scotiabank and RBC previously committed to similar moves with both lenders saying the change will start in September, which they believe will improve operations.

Scotiabank says it thinks the move will improve collaboration, engagement and culture, while RBC says it is a relationship-driven bank and in-person work is vital for its long-term success.

National Bank and CIBC have said its number of in-office days depends on each team and the role of employees.

