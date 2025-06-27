S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also climb

Trader Michael Capolino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Strength in technology stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.56 points at 26,789.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 389.42 points at 43,776.26. The S&P 500 index was up 34.65 points at 6,175.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 105.80 points at 20,273.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents US compared with 73.31 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up 72 cents US at US$65.96 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$62.90 at US$3,285.10 an ounce.

