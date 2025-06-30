CFIB says internal trade barriers coming down, but patchwork could create challenges

Prime Minister Mark Carney, front left, walks alongside Francois Legault, Premier of Quebec, as they are joined by first ministers and Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc, and Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — A new report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says progress has been made on removing trade barriers within Canada, but it adds that the patchwork of approaches could create new issues.

Ryan Mallough, CFIB’s vice-president of legislative affairs, says the progress has been encouraging, but there are also seven different jurisdictions taking seven different approaches to mutual recognition.

He says the patchwork could wind up recreating the barriers it was meant to knock down.

One study estimates that existing internal trade hurdles cost the economy some $200 billion a year.

The federal and provincial governments have been working to remove internal trade barriers in the face of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Bill C-5, the omnibus bill that reduces federal restrictions on interprovincial trade and also speeds up permitting for large infrastructure projects, became law on June 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.