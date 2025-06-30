S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Strength in the telecom sector helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.61 points at 26,731.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.20 points at 43,961.47. The S&P 500 index was up 9.86 points at 6,182.93, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.69 points at 20,303.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.12 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 68 cents US at US$64.84 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$11.80 at US$3,299.40 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.