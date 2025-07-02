U.S. stocks drift ahead of Thursday’s jobs report

A pedestrian walk past the New York Stock Exchange. (Liao Pan/VCGPIX/AP via CNN Newsource)

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are drifting as Wall Street’s record-breaking rally slows ahead of a highly anticipated report coming Thursday about the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% Wednesday, coming off its first loss after hitting all-time highs in back-to-back days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 16 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed ahead of Thursday’s report, which will show how many jobs U.S. employers created and destroyed last month.

An unexpected weakening of the job market could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates.

By Teresa Cerojano and Matt Ott