S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange with stock symbols is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the utility and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.94 points at 26,845.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.37 points at 44,496.31. The S&P 500 index was up 12.95 points at 6,210.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 158.18 points at 20,361.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.30 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was up 50 cents US at US$65.95 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$3,353.30 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.