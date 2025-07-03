AGF Management says CEO Kevin McCreadie has died, Judy Goldring named successor

The logo of AGF Management Ltd. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - AGF Management Ltd. (Mandatory Credit)

TORONTO — Investment firm AGF Management Ltd. says Kevin McCreadie, the firm’s chief executive officer and chief investment officer, has died. He was 64. AGF executive chairman Blake Goldring says the company was devastated by the loss and that McCreadie’s impact on the organization was profound and will be lasting.

The company say McCreadie will be remembered for his passion for investment management and his focus on developing and nurturing talent for the future.

AGF named Judy Goldring, AGF’s president and head of global distribution, as CEO, effective immediately.

Judy Goldring joined AGF in 1998 as general counsel and has held several roles with increasing responsibility across the firm.

AGF has over $53 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets for more than 815,000 investors.

