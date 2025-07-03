ADVERTISEMENT

Money

Viterra, Bunge US$8.2B merger officially completed

By The Canadian Press

Published

Rail cars are seen on the tracks outside the Viterra Cascadia Terminal that handles grain exports, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bunge announced its successful merger with Viterra Limited, forming what they anticipate will be a leading global agribusiness company specializing in food, feed, and fuel.

This US$8.2-billion deal was finalized nearly six months after the Canadian government approved the merger, having included specific terms and conditions to address competition concerns.

According to a media release, Bunge’s CEO, Greg Heckman, stated that this union creates a more robust organization with enhanced capabilities and expertise.

Viterra, a grain-handling business formerly known as the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, operates over 80 facilities across Canada.

As part of the new structure, former Viterra CEO David Mattiske now serves as Co-Chief Operating Officer on Bunge’s Executive Leadership Team.

He joins Julio Garros, who previously held the role of Bunge’s Co-President of Agribusiness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.