Viterra, Bunge US$8.2B merger officially completed

Rail cars are seen on the tracks outside the Viterra Cascadia Terminal that handles grain exports, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bunge announced its successful merger with Viterra Limited, forming what they anticipate will be a leading global agribusiness company specializing in food, feed, and fuel.

This US$8.2-billion deal was finalized nearly six months after the Canadian government approved the merger, having included specific terms and conditions to address competition concerns.

According to a media release, Bunge’s CEO, Greg Heckman, stated that this union creates a more robust organization with enhanced capabilities and expertise.

Viterra, a grain-handling business formerly known as the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, operates over 80 facilities across Canada.

As part of the new structure, former Viterra CEO David Mattiske now serves as Co-Chief Operating Officer on Bunge’s Executive Leadership Team.

He joins Julio Garros, who previously held the role of Bunge’s Co-President of Agribusiness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.