Quebec neighbourhood stores closing up shop

Over several generations, depanneurs that sell everything from toys to beer and cigarettes, have been a neighbourhood staple in Quebec. But in recent years, many have been forced to close up shop, especially those owned independently that are not part of a chain.

When the door of Brijesh Patel’s convenience store swings open, he often greets customers by name. Patel has owned the Provi-Soir depanneur for nearly five years and has worked on selling candy, lottery tickets and beer with a large serving of friendly service on the side.

“I come for Brigesh, I am not joking. He is very nice, very polite. He makes you feel like family,” said Saverio Martinello, who has lived in Dorval, a suburb on the island of Montreal where the store is located, for nearly a quarter century.

But the store’s cash register isn’t ringing as much as it once did. Patel says business has been going down for at least two years, dropping nearly 25 per cent over the past six months alone.

“People’s rent is going up, prices are going up, so people are not buying as much,” said Patel, who studied computer engineering in India before he saved up his money to buy his own store.

He says loves his business, though it is a challenging time.

A website called DepQuebec has tracked alcohol sale permits and determined that 550 convenience stores have shut down in Quebec over the past two years.

“Declining tobacco sales, lottery sales, and above all, excessive government regulations, created a perfect storm,” says Michel Poulin, the spokesperson for Regroupement des Tabagies du Quebec.

“Tabagies” are a type of convenience store focused on tobacco sales, but that often also offer products like magazines, candy and pop.

“I am not saying you should do all your groceries at the convenience store. But I think you should support and make an effort to keep that kind of business alive in your neighbourhood.” said Poulin. “You don’t need to be a member to shop there. You are already a member if you are part of the community.”

Inflation has also taken a bite out of the business. Many consumers now forgo the convenience of grabbing supplies at a store that is at the corner or that may have longer operating hours, but is generally pricier.

“I haven’t ordered a single can of food in over two months,” says Patel. “Not a single can, because customers go to Walmart, because it is often cheaper.”

Small stores can’t match most of the prices of big box stores that bank on volume, and saving has increasingly become a priority in recent months. Younger customers are also less likely to feel the nostalgia for neighbourhood stores.

But for now, Patel has no plans to walk away from his depanneur that serves many of his elderly neighbours.

To some, the store is part of the community. Sylvie Paquet lives a short walk away, and says while the products are more expensive, she loves the convenience of dropping in and seeing a friendly face.

“I just came back from vacation and I am happy to see him,” said Paquet. “The human contact is important for me.”