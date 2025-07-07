Dye & Durham shareholder pushes for sale of company, seeks board changes

The CN Tower and Union Station are pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — A large shareholder of Dye & Durham Ltd. is pushing the company to put itself up for sale and seeking changes to its board of directors. Plantro Ltd., which says it holds about an 11 per cent stake in Dye & Durham, has requested a special meeting of shareholders and nominated three people to the company’s board.

It is seeking to add Brian Bidulka, David Danziger and Martha Vallance to the board. It wants the removal of board chair Arnaud Ajdler and directors Tracey Keates and Ritu Khanna.

Activist investor Engine Capital successfully pushed for a shakeup at the company in December. Engine Capital’s slate of nominees was appointed after the previous board resigned together ahead of a shareholder vote.

However, Plantro says the Engine activist group and the board have pursued a misguided and haphazard strategy.

Dye & Durham shares were up $1.28 at $11.22 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange just before noon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.