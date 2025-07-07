S&P/TSX composite finishes lower

The broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index finished lower, driven partly by weakness in real estate stocks, as U.S. markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.88 points at 27,020.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 422.17 points at 44,406.36. The S&P 500 index was down 49.37 points at 6,229.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 188.59 points at 20,412.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.23 cents US compared with 73.50 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 93 cents US at US$67.93 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down 10 cents US at US$3,342.80 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.