S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved higher despite weakness in the base metal and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.06 points at 27,061.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 320.15 points at 44,508.38. The S&P 500 index was down 41.21 points at 6,238.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 153.78 points at 20,447.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.27 cents US compared with 73.50 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 55 cents US at US$67.55 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$16.70 at US$3,326.20 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.