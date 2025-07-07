Trump Media launches TV streaming platform with Newsmax channel globally

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT.Olaunched its TV streaming platform, Truth+, globally on Monday, featuring the cable channel Newsmax to support the company’s expansion.

The move also allows conservative news outlet Newsmax NMAX.N, which went public in March, to increase its presence outside the United States.

Trump Media said users can now access streaming channels and on-demand video through Truth+ apps on iOS, Android, web, and connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

The company, which operates the social media platform Truth Social, began beta testing the global rollout of Truth+ in late June.

Trump Media said it would continue to beta test the streaming technology and collect user feedback as the rollout progresses.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rose about 0.6% at $19.06, while Newsmax shares fell 2.6% to $14.65 in morning trading.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)