Cascades closes Niagara Falls, N.Y., manufacturing plant; more than 100 job losses

A Cascades plant is seen in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

KINGSEY FALLS — Cascades Inc. says it’s permanently closing its manufacturing facility in Niagara Falls, N.Y., after almost four decades.

The decision has led to the loss of 123 jobs and closure costs are estimated at $5 million.

Production is to end no later than Sept. 3.

Cascades makes cardboard packaging, toilet paper, paper towels and other products.

Executive vice-president Jean-David Tardif says it the closure was a difficult decision.

But he says it was an essential part of the company’s efforts to improve performance in its packaging segment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: CAS)

The Canadian Press