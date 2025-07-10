ADVERTISEMENT

Aritzia Q1 profit, revenue soars from last year as company expands footprint

By The Canadian Press

Published

An Aritzia store is seen on July 13, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Aritzia Inc.’s net income soared to $42.4 million in its latest quarter as the retailer expanded its footprint and grew its revenue across both its brick-and-mortar and e-commerce businesses.

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer says the first quarter result compared with a net income of $15.8 million a year prior.

It amounted to roughly 36 cents in earnings per diluted share, compared with 14 cents per share a year before.

Aritzia’s net revenue increased 33 per cent in the period ended June 1, bringing it to $663.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $49.3 million, compared with $25 million a year ago.

That translated to adjusted earnings of 42 cents per diluted share compared with 22 cents the year before.

