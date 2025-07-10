Cineplex reports June box office revenue totalled $51.8M, up from $51.4M a year ago

Cineplex Odeon theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue for June totalled $51.8 million, marking the first quarter since 2019 that it topped $50 million in each month.

The movie theatre company says a steady stream of blockbuster titles, combined with strong demand for its premium formats drove sustained attendance and revenue growth throughout the quarter.

The result for June was up from the $51.4 million the company took in at the box office in June 2024.

Cineplex says the results for June were helped by the strength of the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon and F1: The Movie.

Box office for the second quarter as a whole totalled $158.5 million, up from $114.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Cineplex has 172 movie theatres and entertainment venues across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.