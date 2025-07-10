Richelieu Hardware Q2 profit down from year ago, sales up on acquisitions and growth

Richelieu Hardware head offices are seen Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Richelieu Hardware Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its consolidated sales climbed, helped by internal growth and acquisitions. The specialty hardware company says, including non-controlling interests, net earnings attributable to shareholders totalled US$22.5 million for the quarter ended May 31, down 3.9 per cent from a year ago.

The profit amounted to 41 cents per diluted share for the quarter, down from 42 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in the quarter totalled US$512.2 million compared with US$481.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Richelieu says part of the internal growth in the U.S. came from price adjustments applied to reflect new tariffs, representing essentially a cost pass-through with no impact on gross margin.

In Canada, the company says overall sales remained stable, reflecting good performance in the Eastern manufacturing markets, offset by a decline in Ontario due to a more challenging economic environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.