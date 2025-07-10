World shares mostly gain after big tech rally on Wall Street

A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Global shares mostly gained on Thursday after a rally in U.S. tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq to an all-time high and helped Wall Street claw back most of its losses from earlier in the week.

In early European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.1% to 8,963. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.2% to 24,593.55, while in Paris, the CAC 40 climbed 0.7% to 7,930.19.

S&P 500 futures shed 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.6% to finish at 3,183.23 after the Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and as semiconductor shares rose following Nvidia’s overnight rally on Wall Street.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 %, closing at 39,646.36, weighed down by selling of exporters’ shares amid the yen’s appreciation, which cuts profits from exports, and dampened sentiment because of the lack of progress in the Japan-U.S. tariff talks.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.7% to 24,057.09. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5% to 3,509.68. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 8,589.20.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% for its first gain this week. The benchmark index remains near the record it set last week after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, closed 0.9% higher. The gain was good enough to nudge the index past the record high it set last Thursday.

Nvidia rose 1.8% and became the first public company to exceed $4 trillion in value after its share price briefly topped $164 each in the early going. Shares in the AI boom poster child were going for around $14 per share at the start of 2023.

The tech rally came as Wall Street continued to weigh the latest developments in President Donald Trump’s renewed push this week to use threats of higher tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. in hopes of securing new trade agreements with countries around the globe, with the window for negotiations extended to Aug. 1.

In other dealings on Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude lost 40 cents to $67.98 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 32 cents to $69.87 per barrel.

The dollar slightly recovered against the Japanese currency, trading at 146.34 yen, up from 146.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.1728 from $1.1723.

Teresa Cerojano, The Associated Press