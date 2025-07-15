Recipe Unlimited acquires Olive Garden locations in Canada, plans to expand

VAUGHAN — Recipe Unlimited says it has acquired all of Canada’s Olive Garden locations in a deal with U.S.-based Darden Restaurants Inc.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal for the eight locations, which was announced today.

Frank Hennessey, the CEO of Recipe Unlimited says he sees large growth potential for the Olive Garden brand across Canada.

The deal includes a development agreement where the Vaughan, Ont.-based restaurant company will receive exclusive rights to develop and operate new Olive Garden restaurants in Canada.

Recipe Unlimited says the timing of new locations will be announced as plans take shape.

Recipe Unlimited has over 1,200 restaurant locations across Canada, with a portfolio that includes Swiss Chalet, East Side Mario’s, the Pickle Barrel and more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press