Cogeco launches Canadian wireless service, plans 12 markets in coming weeks

The Cogeco logo is seen in Montreal on October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Cogeco Inc. says its Canadian wireless launch is underway with the first group of customers already on the service. The company says it plans to cover 12 Canadian markets in parts of Ontario and Quebec over the coming weeks.

The news came as the company reported a profit attributable to owners of the corporation of $20.5 million in its quarter ended May 31, up from $19.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Cogeco says its profit amounted to $2.13 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.97 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $758.5 million, down from $777.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, Cogeco says it earned $2.40 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.02 per diluted share a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2025.