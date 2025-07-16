Drone attacks on oil fields in Iraq’s Kurdish region shut down another facility

This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)

BAGHDAD — Drones targeted oil fields in Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks in recent days that have put several oil facilities out of commission.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which have exacerbated tensions between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdish authorities.

The Kurdish region’s anti-terrorism department said two drones attacked an oil field in the district of Zakho, causing damage but no injuries.

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas company operating the field, said its operations were “temporarily suspended following three explosions early this morning, one involving a small storage tank at Tawke and the other involving surface processing equipment at Peshkabir.”

It said there were no injuries and a damage assessment was underway.

The attack came a day after another oil field in Iraq ’s Dohuk province operated by a U.S. company was set ablaze, also after being struck by a drone.

The Kurdish region’s Ministry of Natural Resources said the attacks were meant “to disrupt the economy of the Kurdistan Region and threaten the safety of civilian employees of the energy sector,” and called for federal authorities to intervene to stop them.

Earlier this month, the Kurdish regional government accused the Popular Mobilization Forces — a coalition of Iran-allied militias that are officially under the control of the Iraqi military — of carrying out drone attacks.

The Iraqi army said the accusation was “issued in the absence of evidence” and said it could “provide hostile parties with justifications to undermine Iraq’s stability.”

Iran-backed armed groups have periodically attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. During last month’s Israel-Iran war, some of them threatened to target U.S. interests and bases in the region if Washington got involved.

Qassim Abdul-zahra, The Associated Press