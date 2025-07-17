Canada and New Zealand resolve dairy trade dispute, Canada says

A Holstein cow stands in a pasture at a dairy farm near Calgary in an Aug. 31, 2016, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada and New Zealand have reached a “mutually satisfactory” resolution to a long-running dispute over access for dairy products, the Canadian government said in a statement on Thursday.

“This agreement, negotiated in close consultation with Canadian dairy stakeholders, will result in certain minor policy changes to Canada’s TRQ (tariff rate quotas) administration, and does not amend Canada’s market access commitments,” International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald said in a statement.

