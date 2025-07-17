Is your mortgage rate about to shoot up? We want to hear from you

New single family houses billed as estate cottages and townhouses under construction are seen in an aerial view, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians are set to face higher monthly mortgage payments when their loans come up for renewal this year and next, according to a new Bank of Canada report.

Even though rates are lower than they were a year ago, many homeowners renewing their mortgages had signed those contracts during periods of much lower interest.

CTV News is looking to speak with people worried about having to pay higher monthly payments and what it might mean for household budgets.

Please reach out to Heather.Wright@bellmedia.ca if you would like to share your story and include your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News report.