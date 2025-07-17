Tech stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points to cap off Thursday’s trading session, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 233.96 points at 27,386.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 229.71 points at 44,484.49. The S&P 500 index was up 33.66 points at 6,297.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 153.78 points at 20,884.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.71 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.04 at US$66.23 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$13.80 at US$3,345.3 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.