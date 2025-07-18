S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Losses in industrial and telecommunication stocks weighed on the Toronto market as Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 78.55 points at 27,308.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 149.30 points at 44,335.19. The S&P 500 index was down 3.89 points at 6,293.47, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.60 points at 20,870.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.89 cents US compared with 72.71 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was up 78 cents US at US$67.01 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$14.80 at US$3,360.10 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.