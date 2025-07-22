S&P/TSX composite edges up, U.S. markets mixed as Aug. 1 tariff deadline looms

A person takes a photo of the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index saw modest gains Tuesday and U.S. markets were mixed as the latest U.S. tariff deadline approaches with relatively little fanfare.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.43 points at 27,364.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 179.37 points at 44,502.44. The S&P 500 index rose 4.02 points at 6,309.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 81.49 points at 20,892.69.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.34 cents US compared with 73.03 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down 64 cents US at US$65.31 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$37.30 at US$3,443.70 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.